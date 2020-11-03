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«Είναι μία ηλιθιότητα» – Γιατρός για μάσκες έξω και rapid test
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10 views • November 03, 2020
Ο Δρ Μάριος Ματσάκης βρέθηκε την Πέμπτη 29/10/20 στην εκπομπή της Κατερίνας Μηλιώτη 'Από Μέρα σε Μέρα' στο ΡΙΚ.
Ο γνωστός ιατροδικαστής μίλησε «έξω από τα δόντια» για τον τρόπο που χειρίζεται το Υπουργείο Υγείας αλλά και η επιδημιολογική ομάδα την πανδημία, ενώ άσκησε έντονη κριτική στα διατάγματα του Υπουργού Υγείας.
Ο γνωστός ιατροδικαστής μίλησε «έξω από τα δόντια» για τον τρόπο που χειρίζεται το Υπουργείο Υγείας αλλά και η επιδημιολογική ομάδα την πανδημία, ενώ άσκησε έντονη κριτική στα διατάγματα του Υπουργού Υγείας.
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