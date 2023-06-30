P.3a I am now feeding the latest stray kittens in my backyard, with a view to rehousing them MVI_2291-5merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Watch P.3b here: https://www.brighteon.com/f9e52487-f507-42df-bdad-33d69ccf2daa
When I spotted two of the latest litter of three kittens sunning themselves at the back glass door, I decided to put food there, in the hope that over the next few weeks they would become tame enough for me to touch, handle, and pick up, with a view to taking them to a cat shelter for rehousing. My impediment to date has been severe time stress, while being unhappy with the suffering they must have had, at least intermittently, despite having their mother with them.