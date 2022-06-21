Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 20, 2022 - Map & Text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 20, 2022





▪️ZSU made another unsuccessful attempt to cross Seversky Donets near Izyum.





▪️In Severodonetsk fighting continues in the Azot plant’s industrial zone. LPR People's Militia announces the surrender of separate ZSU units.





▪️Wagner's PMC units entered Klynove: control over the village will allow to cut off the Svitlodars’k- Bakhmut road.





▪️Donetsk and nearby cities face ZSU’s massive artillery strikes again.





▪️Russian Armed Forces launched missile strikes against the ZSU’s military port infrastructure in Ochakiv.





▪️ZSU attempted to hit the Russian Armed Forces garrison in the Snake Island: Russian air defense repelled the attack but the gas platform near the island was destroyed.