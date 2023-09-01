Devin Nunes: “ALL ROADS LEAD TO OBAMA…He needs to be subpoenaed and hauled in…
Don’t let Obama and all of these corrupt deep-staters get away with this, because that’s what’s gonna happen if you just go and impeach Biden without looking at all the criminals below it.”
This has to be done right. Comer is starting to mention Obama as well. Tick tock ⏰
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/43019
