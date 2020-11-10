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Ban Bonnie Henry Rally Vancouver Nov. 8
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21 views • November 10, 2020
A FREEDOM Rally in Vancouver BC Canada on Nov. 8 Liberty Talk Canada host speaks to the harm the latest round of covid measures is having on the well being of the children. Banning hockey is just another example of the latest rules the provincial health officer Bonnie Henry is imposing on the province. A letter is also read by a doctor highlighting the flaws in the current plandemic which uses a faulty test, during the regular cold and flu season to manufacture alarming 'covid' numbers.
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