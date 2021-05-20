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The Body Politic
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40 views • May 20, 2021
As healthcare is used as the 'camel's nose under the tent' to create a pretext upon which to allow more state intrusion, some of its advocates are invoking "The Greater Good". What does our republic say about Individual Rights versus the Greater Good?
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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