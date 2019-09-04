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Yellow Vests in Canada Destroyed!
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23 views • September 04, 2019
Yellow Vests in Canada Destroyed! Within days of this Watchmen Incorporated capture, Canadian Yellow vests in Alberta were infiltrated and disunited into 40 different factions - all going different directions. Canadian Yellow Vests never recovered from this infiltration and severe divisiveness...
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