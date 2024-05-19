05-19-2024 TEACH THEM to be SET APART Part 7 Set Apart and Profane

Leviticus 10:8 And יהוה spoke to Aharon, saying, 9 “Do not drink wine or strong drink, you, nor your sons with you, when you go into the Tent of Appointment, lest you die – a law forever throughout your generations, 10 so as to make a distinction between the set-apart and the profane, and between the unclean and the clean, 11 and “TO TEACH” the children of Yisra’ěl all the laws which יהוה has spoken to them by the hand of Mosheh.”

