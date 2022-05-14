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Ukrainian Nazi Cannibals Eating Russians U.S. Sends $40 Billion To Man-Eating War Criminals
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1161 views • May 14, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
America is funding $40 BILLION dollars to a country who practices cannibalism?! Lauren Witzke details the Noah-like days unraveling in Ukraine and what this means for Russia.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14n1d0-ukrainian-nazi-cannibals-eating-russians-u.s.-sends-40-billion-to-man-eatin.html
America is funding $40 BILLION dollars to a country who practices cannibalism?! Lauren Witzke details the Noah-like days unraveling in Ukraine and what this means for Russia.
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14n1d0-ukrainian-nazi-cannibals-eating-russians-u.s.-sends-40-billion-to-man-eatin.html
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