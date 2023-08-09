Create New Account
JUST IN: Ron DeSantis has thrown WOKE Soros prosecutor Monique Worrell out of office!
Ron DeSantis has thrown WOKE Soros prosecutor Monique Worrell, State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit, out of office. This is the SECOND Soros prosecutor he's removed from office. No other Governor has ever removed a Soros prosecutor.

Keep them coming Ron DeSantis! Nice WORK!

