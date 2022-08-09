Raid - August 9th, 2022 [MIRROR]





Relay by: https://truthparadigm.tv | https://shows.truthparadigm.tv

[MIRROR] https://rumble.com/v1fetoj-raid-august-9th-2022.html

Phil talks in detail about the recent FBI raid on President Donald Trump's home, and why we should have expected this.





🌟NOTE🌟 145 = days left in the year, 222 days into the year = August 8, 2022







#PhilGodlewski, #Trump, #MaraLago, #FL, #Florida, #DOJ, #Wray, #FBI, #Raid, #222, #145, #Biden, #Fear, #ExposeCNN, #Globalism, #LiberalWorldOrder, #LWO, #GreatREset, #GreatResist, #treasuremap, #liberty, #freedom, #projection101, #truth, #health, #greatawakening, #God



