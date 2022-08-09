Raid - August 9th, 2022 [MIRROR]

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[MIRROR] https://rumble.com/v1fetoj-raid-august-9th-2022.html
Phil talks in detail about the recent FBI raid on President Donald Trump's home, and why we should have expected this.
🌟NOTE🌟 145 = days left in the year, 222 days into the year = August 8, 2022
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