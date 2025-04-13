Israeli Minister Orit Strook’s daughter accuses parents of sexually assaulting her as a child

This week, Shoshana Strook, the daughter of Orit Strook, Israeli Minister of Settlements and National Missions, posted accusations on social media against her parents regarding sexual assault.

According to Strook daughter, her parents sexually assaulted her when she was a child, and now she has filed a complaint with the police against the two.

The investigation has been subject to a gag order, and therefore Israeli news outlets are prohibited from publishing further details or even mentioning that the charges are against Minister Strook.

Right-wing journalists even called Strook's daughter a "complex case" and attacked those who published the affair.

Orit Strook, an extremist settler from the Jewish community of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, is married to Avraham.The two have 11 children.

More than a decade ago, their son, Zvi, was convicted of kidnapping and abusing a Palestinian boy, who was found wounded, naked, handcuffed and unconscious after the attack.

Mirrored - Middle East Eye





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net