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MASSIVE DEATH OF UNDESIRABLES: DO ENDS JUSTIFY THE MEANS? LET'S ANALYZE RUSSIAN HISTORY W/ TIM KIRBY
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0 view • May 05, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


Well-known Russian Journalist, Tim Kirby, joins the program to discuss the similarities of Russian's past to America today. Kirby, who grew up as an American in the poor outskirts of Cleveland, is one of the few people in the world who understands both America and Russia from the inside. He shares his knowledge of Russian history and how those brutal times during Russian's revolutionary period is eerily similar to the United States today. What does this mean and how can we keep absolute tragedy from occurring? You can see more of Tim Kirby on his website at https://TimKirbyShow.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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trumpfreedomchildrenromanrussiausglobalistdeathsiraqdictatorshipbankssarah westallbusiness game changers radiomassive deaths
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy