The Himalaya Federal Reserve Fully Participates in the Establishment of New Measurement Standards, Three Core Issues That Future Digital Currencies Will Face

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The cryptocurrency based on Quantum Computing (QC) will be definitely the future, H Coin is fully involved with the establishment of a new standard for quantum computing (QC), and H Coin is currently under development, hope for the future as the highest and the best, the most secure, the most private and centralized H Coin and decentralized Lay flat Coin. After parallel calculations with the “Double Guns and Wheels” Our Himalaya digital currencies are using the new technologies with parallel QC platform.