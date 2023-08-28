Create New Account
FINALLY! The PENTAGON has Acknowledged That The Conflict in Ukraine Reached a Turning POINT!
The Prisoner
Skepticism and discontent about the current situation on the battlefield continue to grow rapidly in the West. While Western officials are trying to show their optimism, stating that everything that is happening on the battlefield allegedly meets the plans of the Ukrainian command, influential Western newspapers are increasingly publishing materials saying that events on the battlefield for the Armed Forces of Ukraine are developing very badly.

Keywords
pentagonturning pointukraine-russia conflict

