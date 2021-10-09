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The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 18 [09.10.2021]
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171 views • October 09, 2021
This is part 18 of God-knows-how-many-parts-in-total. Part 19 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready.
If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome!
This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
Part 18: Covid-19: Part 1 of multiple episodes about the biggest medical scam of all times.
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Beethoven, Kevin Macleod, AShamaluev, Myuu
FallCabal - 91319 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IjgzKGI0CcAp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fallcabal/
Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome!
This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
Part 18: Covid-19: Part 1 of multiple episodes about the biggest medical scam of all times.
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Beethoven, Kevin Macleod, AShamaluev, Myuu
FallCabal - 91319 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IjgzKGI0CcAp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fallcabal/
Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
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