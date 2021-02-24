📺WELCOME TO THE MACHINE📺

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624 views • February 24, 2021
You can thank Orion Technology which spawned from the Philadelphia Project and an evil application of Nikola Tesla's work.
http://whale.to/b/orion.html
https://www.aisjca-mft.org/MIND-WEAPON.pdf
https://www.bigbrotherwatchingus.com/official-mind-control-patents.html
http://whale.to/b/orion.html
https://www.aisjca-mft.org/MIND-WEAPON.pdf
https://www.bigbrotherwatchingus.com/official-mind-control-patents.html
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