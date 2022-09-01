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Why Is There A Large Amount of Toxic Graphene Oxide In The
AstraZeneca Vials.
https://rumble.com/v1i9blh-why-is-there-large-amount-of-toxic-graphene-oxide-in-the-astrazeneca-vials..html
Original Source:-
https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/
Dr Liliana Zelada analyzes an AstraZeneca vaccine under the microscope and observes a large amount of graphene oxide.
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
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DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
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TOPICAL DIGEST
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DUNE
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WATER BEARER
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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
AstraZeneca, Graphene Oxide, Depopulation