Why Is There A Large Amount of Toxic Graphene Oxide In The AstraZeneca Vials.



https://rumble.com/v1i9blh-why-is-there-large-amount-of-toxic-graphene-oxide-in-the-astrazeneca-vials..html





Original Source:-

https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/





Dr Liliana Zelada analyzes an AstraZeneca vaccine under the microscope and observes a large amount of graphene oxide.





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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

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AstraZeneca, Graphene Oxide, Depopulation