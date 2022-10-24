KLAUS SCHWAB: "There is a clash between state capital and stakeholder capital. I believe the future is stakeholder capital; not state."
In other words, according to Schwab, the world won’t be run by superpowers such as the United States or China; it will be run by entities like BlackRock, Bill Gates, etc.
