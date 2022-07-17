By Their Sorceries Were ALL Nations Deceived

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Do not take the Covid Vaccine or any Vaccines going forward or any Digital ID. Time is up for the devil and humanity. The devil cannot achieve his plans for the world unless he gets access to everyone's bodies to make the necessary changes to give him the control he needs to feel like God in man.