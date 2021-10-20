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GRAPHIC. The Real Facebook Whistleblower. Facebook moderator and was marked forever: "I saw cannibalism videos." Short version.
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337 views • October 20, 2021
Majestic 12 Hub, [20.10.21 08:00]
#Facebook #CrimesAgainstHumanity
GRAPHIC
The Real Facebook Whistleblower - Shock Interview whit Shawn Speagle
He worked 6 months as an internet moderator and was marked forever: "I saw cannibalism videos"
"...
he had to live with scenes of death, rape and animal abuse for 8 hours a day, five days a week.
..."
https://www.clarin.com/viste/trabajo-6-meses-moderador-internet-quedo-marcado-siempre-vi-videos-canibalismo-_0_YNv5fEm_o.html
#Facebook #CrimesAgainstHumanity
GRAPHIC
The Real Facebook Whistleblower - Shock Interview whit Shawn Speagle
He worked 6 months as an internet moderator and was marked forever: "I saw cannibalism videos"
"...
he had to live with scenes of death, rape and animal abuse for 8 hours a day, five days a week.
..."
https://www.clarin.com/viste/trabajo-6-meses-moderador-internet-quedo-marcado-siempre-vi-videos-canibalismo-_0_YNv5fEm_o.html
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