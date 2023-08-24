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Evgeny Prigozhin - Plane Crashed
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
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129 views • August 24, 2023

A successful businessman in the catering industry and a confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prigozhin founded the Wagner Group, a private military company (PMC), in 2014. Although the Wagner Group was founded in 2014 and took part in hostilities in the formerly Ukrainian Donbass region, Prigozhin refused to confirm his role in the company until last year. Wagner troops have operated in multiple African countries and in Syria, where they reportedly clashed with US forces in 2018. With his troops fighting in the months-long battle for the city of Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine), Prigozhin made regular statements to the media and publicly feuded with the Russian Defense Ministry earlier this year, accusing top officials of mismanaging the conflict and denying him adequate ammunition.

1.Videos Of Prigozhin's Plane Going Down Note White Puff Of Smoke In First Video Probable Point Of Missile Hit Or Bomb

2.Russian Media Says Prigozhin’s Plane Crashed Videos Show The Whole Event - The Question - Was This An Assassination? Bomb Or A Missile? Satellite DEW? - Was This A US-UK-NATO Op?

3.Wagner Plane Was A 13 Year Old Embraer ERJ-135 There Were TWO Planes In The Group - The Second Plane Landed Safely

***4 clips from rense.com.

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planecrashedprigozhin
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