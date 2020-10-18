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"CONDEMNING QANON AND REJECTING THE CONSPIRACY THEORIES IT PROMOTES" <--- What Happened To The 1ST Amendment? {MIRROR}
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110 views • October 18, 2020
Thank you to Brian at HighImpactFlix for bringing this to our attention.
Find the original Bitchute video here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gEBjTSayzR8/
Shown Here: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-resolution/1154?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22qanon%22%5D%7D&;s=1&r=1
Introduced into the House (09/25/2020)
This resolution condemns QAnon and rejects the conspiracy theories it promotes.
The resolution condemns all other groups and ideologies that contribute to the spread of unfounded conspiracy theories and that encourage Americans to destroy property and attack law enforcement officers.
The resolution encourages federal law enforcement and homeland security agencies to continue to strengthen their focus on preventing violence, threats, harassment, and other criminal activity by extremists motivated by fringe political conspiracy theories.
Finally, the resolution encourages the intelligence community to uncover any foreign support, assistance, or online amplification QAnon receives, as well as any QAnon affiliations, coordination, and contacts with foreign extremist organizations or groups espousing violence.
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Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
Find the original Bitchute video here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gEBjTSayzR8/
Shown Here: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-resolution/1154?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22qanon%22%5D%7D&;s=1&r=1
Introduced into the House (09/25/2020)
This resolution condemns QAnon and rejects the conspiracy theories it promotes.
The resolution condemns all other groups and ideologies that contribute to the spread of unfounded conspiracy theories and that encourage Americans to destroy property and attack law enforcement officers.
The resolution encourages federal law enforcement and homeland security agencies to continue to strengthen their focus on preventing violence, threats, harassment, and other criminal activity by extremists motivated by fringe political conspiracy theories.
Finally, the resolution encourages the intelligence community to uncover any foreign support, assistance, or online amplification QAnon receives, as well as any QAnon affiliations, coordination, and contacts with foreign extremist organizations or groups espousing violence.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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