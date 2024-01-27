Create New Account
P.1 Long TIRING day’s end: New MULLEIN TEA infusion; I FORGOT TO EAT TODAY! MVI_7958
EK the Urban Yeti
49 views
Published a day ago

If I was a bit all-over-the-shop in this video, it may have been low glucose levels in my brain, having forgotten to eat today. Yet, I count it a blessing that I forgot, did not feel hungry once, considering the billions of people who regularly are life-threatingly hungry

Keywords
healthmedicinelemonfood scarcityhungerblood sugar levelsmulleinspike proteinfennel seedsshikimic acid

