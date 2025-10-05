© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CoolKicks Founder Adeel Shams Arrested Live During LAPD Raid
Adeel Shams, founder of CoolKicks, was arrested during a dramatic LAPD raid live-streamed on Whatnot. Charged with alleged fraud related to sneaker resale, Shams was released pending trial. CoolKicks denies counterfeit claims and vows to maintain product integrity. Follow for latest updates.
