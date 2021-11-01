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There is NO Climate Emergency
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45 views • November 01, 2021
There is NO Climate Emergency
Globalists puppet & “guru” for brainwashed kids Greta Thunberg on the Climate Fight: “If We Can Save the Banks, Then We Can Save the World” - that says us ALL about (man made) Climate Change – SCAM HOAX FRAUD
Climate emergency is as real as the “covid”
We need MORE CO2 to increase plant & crop growth not UN Agenda 21 anti-human anti-life policies & lies
The fear driven UN Agenda 21 and 2030 are based on the climate scam. Academia, media, governments and government sponsored science will never admit the truth that there is no emergency. No climate scare or fake pandemic and no Great Reset.
Anyone with a basic education knows CO2 is needed for all plant life to flourish on Earth. If we try to artificially reduce CO2. Plant life will die off. Resulting in food shortages and world wide famine. I suspect the left promotes the climate change hysteria because deep down. They despise people and want us to die. We should not meddle with the natural order of our world. In almost all cases when I see climate change proponents they are unhinged manic idiots screaming about Armageddon. A safe bet is never bet on any leftist telling you the truth. They are insane and miserable people.
“I am so tired of the problem reaction solution dialectic. Over and over we have to sit here and watch the majority fall hook line and sinker for such obvious cons. The solutions of which ALWAYS amount to less freedom and more money out of your pocket. This is why government needs to be given no more power and responsibility than managing the garbage collection. There is no end to imaginary "global problems" they can dream up to frighten the sheeple into letting them get away with whatever evil they want.” - Matte
“Climate change
well...no, not by humanity
but yes, the climate does change
magnetic field is weak
the sun is waking up...it goes through cycles
the people in power in this world know this
there's been catastrophes for humanity
anybody that looks into megaliths or even granite remains of the past know this
but you have to have a "worldview" that includes the world...not just the english speaking world
they will plan humanity on this coming climate change
giving "them" ever more control
until they finally have to go into their bunkers
that great flood story in the bible
well
it's a worldwide story” - NotGonnaBeCensored
Globalists puppet & “guru” for brainwashed kids Greta Thunberg on the Climate Fight: “If We Can Save the Banks, Then We Can Save the World” - that says us ALL about (man made) Climate Change – SCAM HOAX FRAUD
Climate emergency is as real as the “covid”
We need MORE CO2 to increase plant & crop growth not UN Agenda 21 anti-human anti-life policies & lies
The fear driven UN Agenda 21 and 2030 are based on the climate scam. Academia, media, governments and government sponsored science will never admit the truth that there is no emergency. No climate scare or fake pandemic and no Great Reset.
Anyone with a basic education knows CO2 is needed for all plant life to flourish on Earth. If we try to artificially reduce CO2. Plant life will die off. Resulting in food shortages and world wide famine. I suspect the left promotes the climate change hysteria because deep down. They despise people and want us to die. We should not meddle with the natural order of our world. In almost all cases when I see climate change proponents they are unhinged manic idiots screaming about Armageddon. A safe bet is never bet on any leftist telling you the truth. They are insane and miserable people.
“I am so tired of the problem reaction solution dialectic. Over and over we have to sit here and watch the majority fall hook line and sinker for such obvious cons. The solutions of which ALWAYS amount to less freedom and more money out of your pocket. This is why government needs to be given no more power and responsibility than managing the garbage collection. There is no end to imaginary "global problems" they can dream up to frighten the sheeple into letting them get away with whatever evil they want.” - Matte
“Climate change
well...no, not by humanity
but yes, the climate does change
magnetic field is weak
the sun is waking up...it goes through cycles
the people in power in this world know this
there's been catastrophes for humanity
anybody that looks into megaliths or even granite remains of the past know this
but you have to have a "worldview" that includes the world...not just the english speaking world
they will plan humanity on this coming climate change
giving "them" ever more control
until they finally have to go into their bunkers
that great flood story in the bible
well
it's a worldwide story” - NotGonnaBeCensored
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