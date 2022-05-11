Before Touting Pharma’s “More Mental Health Treatment Needed” Line – Try Asking The Right Questions

CCHR Urges New Military-VA Law To Expand Study Into All Psychotropic Drug Deaths.A federal law recommending a study of the role of opioids and benzodiazepines in veteran deaths omits high-risk antidepressants and antipsychotics; mental health watchdog advises service members, veterans and their families to become better informed of drug risks.Citizens Commission on Human Rights International encouraged veterans and their families to educate themselves about the risks of psychotropic drugs on CCHR’s psychiatric drugs side effects database. November is designated as National Veterans and Military Families Month and CCHR also recommends watching its award-winning documentary, The Hidden Enemy, which exposes facts behind the high rate of suicide, sudden deaths and rising violence in the military and among veterans. It said the passage last month of the federal Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act prompted the call.CCHR’s psychiatric drugs database reports 27 international drug regulatory agency warnings citing side effects of violence, including mania, hostility, psychosis, aggression and homicidal ideation.[9]The new law also increases questionable mental health services that have already failed to stem the tide of suicides, which should also be investigated, according to CCHR. The group wants accountability for the treatment already provided.