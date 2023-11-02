7 Spirit's of God Get Closer #13

Isaac emphasizes the significance of Holy Spirit in our lives and the importance of communion with Him. He highlights the role of Holy Spirit, in revealing Jesus to us!

Describes the different attributes of Holy Spirit, emphasizing the importance of wisdom and understanding, counsel and might, power and accountability, knowledge, and the fear of the Lord. Isaac also pointed out the connection between knowledge and the fear of the Lord, explaining that knowledge can lead to pride, while the fear of the Lord helps to keep one humble.











https://www.vehementflameministries.com

Email: Prayer Request to

[email protected]

https://donate.stripe.com/3cs170a4saVQ288bII

