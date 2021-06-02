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COVID CRISIS ACTORS WANTED. PAY $300. FAKE DOCTORS AND NURSES NEEDED FAKE JAB IS SAFE
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105 views • June 02, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
Fake patients, fake syringes, fake jabs, fake everything but death. You can help exterminate mankind and make $300 in the process so all is good right? If you do this you are a murderer just a sure as you used a gun and shot someone. Music is by the great group Media Bear.
Source: Jeffersonian Girl
Fake patients, fake syringes, fake jabs, fake everything but death. You can help exterminate mankind and make $300 in the process so all is good right? If you do this you are a murderer just a sure as you used a gun and shot someone. Music is by the great group Media Bear.
Source: Jeffersonian Girl
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