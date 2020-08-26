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The /vg/ Station Collab: To Bee or Not to Bee
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3 views • August 26, 2020
Alternative title: Admins spam bee-song midis and blast out my eardrums.
Mr. Tex was kind enough to do a couple rounds with me, this is one of them. I thoroughly enjoyed playing with him and putting this together.
Links: Black Pants Legion Homebase: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSol...
Mr. Tex was kind enough to do a couple rounds with me, this is one of them. I thoroughly enjoyed playing with him and putting this together.
Links: Black Pants Legion Homebase: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSol...
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