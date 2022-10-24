Create New Account
Dr Billy Bay at the Back to the Border Rally. 22nd Oct, 2022.
Back to the Border Rally.


Coolangatta - Tweed Heads, Australia. 22nd October, 2022.


A the height of the lockdowns, border closures, medical apartheid and tyranny that has swept our lands since the plandemic started, some of the most historic rallies were held here at the imaginary line separating the imaginary states of Queensland and New South Wales. Yesterday we went 'Back to the Border'.


The crowds were down a bit due to the 'inclement' weather (we all know where that's coming from don't we?)

Funnily enough, we didn't get a drop of rain until everyone had packed up and left, very good timing. I think someone was looking out for us.


Yes so the crowds were down compared to the rallies we had here in January and last year, but that doesn't matter. Some of the best rallies and actions we've participate in have been small, concentrated and dedicated numbers.


We don't need leaders or movements, we need everyday people taking action, everyday. That's what our enemy fears most.


Dr William Bay is a general practitioner who was de-registered by AHPRA (Australian Health Practitioners Regulatory Authority) for speaking out against the deadly covid jab, and he is no longer able to practice medicine in Australia.


He founded the Qld People's Protest and they hold regular actions to combat the fraud and the genocide of Australians, and people all over the world. Check em' out here - https://qpp.life/


