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The Horrible Truth About Barack Obama's Presidency
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92 views • September 22, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3563/the-horrible-truth-about-barack-obamas-presidency
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3562-the-horrible-truth-about-barack-obamas-presidency
On January 20, 2009, President Barack Obama took office on a platform of "hope" and "change" for the United States of America. As Obama has completed his final day as President of the United States, Stefan Molyneux reviews his accomplishments, failures and legacy in the annals of American history.
Sources: https://www.freedomain.com/the-horrible-truth-about-barack-obamas-presidency-sources/
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3562-the-horrible-truth-about-barack-obamas-presidency
On January 20, 2009, President Barack Obama took office on a platform of "hope" and "change" for the United States of America. As Obama has completed his final day as President of the United States, Stefan Molyneux reviews his accomplishments, failures and legacy in the annals of American history.
Sources: https://www.freedomain.com/the-horrible-truth-about-barack-obamas-presidency-sources/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomain.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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