3 Things You Need To Know About Spike Proteins | Dr Peter McCullough
Chris Alexander talks to Dr. Peter McCullough, about 3 Things You Need To Know About Spike Proteins.


Now that spike protein has been identified as a problem, what do we do? That’s where nattokinase comes in.


“Nattokinase is an enzyme is produced by fermenting soybeans with bacteria Bacillus subtilis var. natto and has been available as an oral supplement. It degrades fibrinogen, factor VII, cytokines, and factor VIII and has been studied for its cardiovascular benefits.


Out of all the available therapies I have used in my practice and among all the proposed detoxification agents, I believe nattokinase and related peptides hold the greatest promise for patients at this time.” – Dr. Peter McCullough


