Fauci Responsible for MILLIONS of Deaths, Weapons Scientist EXPOSES 5G "KillSwitch" For Vaxxed

Mike Dilllon teaches how to keep you and your family SAFE from this imminent threat! The shedding from the clot shot is something that cannot be denied.Mark Steele joins the show to expose how the deadly clot shots are connected to a giant kill-switch spanning across America, known as 5-G.

Dr. Fauci finally announces his resignation coming this December. Attorney Tom Renz illustrates the motives behind why America’s greatest health failure is trying to escape the public eye.

Former FBI special agent, Roman Garcia joins to expose the corrupt DOJ, the gag orders, and active blackmail between FBI staff.

Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/sp.

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

CACOA is a super food, and may be the missing link to strength and happiness. Buy it now: https://shop.earthechofoods.com/stew

Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/.

Go to: www.magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters and use promo code STEWPETERS10 at checkout for 10% off your order.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/sp

Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/

Righteously stand against vaccine tyranny by supporting Christopher Key:

https://www.vaccine-police.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: https://zstacklife.com/

CACOA is a super food, and may be the missing link to strength and happiness. Buy it now: https://shop.earthechofoods.com/stew

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows

Check out Stew's store:

https://stewmerch.com





Shared from and subscribe to:

Stew Peters Network

https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters



