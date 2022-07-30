UFO over Glasgow, UK

All types of aliens are demons. The godfathers of Ufology, Dr J Allen Hynek and Dr Jaques Vallee, both sceptics, under took a study for the US government, both concluded the phenomena is real, inter dimensional, not from space and demonic in nature over time. Look at the demonic 'spirit guide', Aleister Crowley summoned, Lam in 1918, its basically a grey alien, he said "today we call them demons, tommorow we'll call them something else" That something else is aliens.98% of all 'alien' encounters are horrific in nature and unwanted. Cattle mutilation (clues in the description). The horrific sexual assault in the 'examinations' and stealing the babies. They are all demons, period. Not our saviours or space brothers. No coincidence, when the name of Jesus Christ is invoked, the encounters end. Please understand there is a coming great deception coming with this alien phenomenon. Pleiades, greys, reptilian, mantid, whatever they apoear as, all the same,,demonic. Repent, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen. John 3:16 King James Version (KJV) 16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. Watch "Aliens are Demons" on YouTube https://youtu.be/sEK9uB3xDbA