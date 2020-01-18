© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ΣΙΩΠΗΛΟΣ ΠΟΛΕΜΟΣ, ΑΘΟΡΥΒΑ ΟΠΛΑ
Follow
21
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
9905 views • January 18, 2020
Mirrored by @ mIchael mcm
Σύνδεσμος του σάιτ που αναφέρεται στο βίντεο http://www.stopthecrime.net/
Το ντοκυμαντέρ Iron Mountain που επίσης αναφέρεται στο βίντεο http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VAcNFQ...
Σχετικά έγγραφα της ΝΑΣΑ όπως αναφέρονται στο βίντεο http://www.stopthecrime.net/nasa.html
τα σχετικά στο σάιτ μου εδώ https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=296198#p296198
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το μπλογκ μου http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/
Σύνδεσμος του σάιτ που αναφέρεται στο βίντεο http://www.stopthecrime.net/
Το ντοκυμαντέρ Iron Mountain που επίσης αναφέρεται στο βίντεο http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VAcNFQ...
Σχετικά έγγραφα της ΝΑΣΑ όπως αναφέρονται στο βίντεο http://www.stopthecrime.net/nasa.html
τα σχετικά στο σάιτ μου εδώ https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=296198#p296198
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το μπλογκ μου http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.