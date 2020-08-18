© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
History of Marxist Divide and Conquer Tactics
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • August 18, 2020
A 1950/60's movie/video clip of an unnamed commentator explaining the Marxist move to divide the US based on Racism based on a book written by Manning Johnson who had been a Black Marxist but realize what the commies were up to.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.