◽️ President Vladimir Putin arrived in Crimea for the 9th anniversary of the reunification of Crimea and Sevastopol with Russia.

⚡️SITREP

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the enemy close to Dvurechnaya, Sinkovka, Kotlyarovka (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 Up to 60 Ukrainian troops and three motor vehicles have been neutralized.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In this direction, the enemy has suffered losses of over 100 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer during the day.

◽️ In Donetsk direction, the 'Yug' Group of Forces, aviation, and artillery have eliminated up to 120 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, two Uragan MLRS vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical Aviation and artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces carried out attack against AFU units in the areas of Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Levadnoye, and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

💥 In these directions, the enemy has lost up to 50 Ukrainian troops and two pick-up trucks.

◽️ In Kherson direction, over 25 Ukrainian servicemen, four motor vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers have been neutralized by fire.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Group of Troops (Forces) of the Russian Armed Forces inflicted fire damage on 89 artillery units on firing positions, manpower, and hardware in 107 areas.

💥 A command post of the 110th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was eliminated close to Tonenkoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Air defense systems have intercepted 15 HIMARS, Smerch, and Uragan projectiles during the day.

💥 Moreover, nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down Novaya Tarasovka (Kharkov region), Rubezhnoye, Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Staromayorskoye, Vladimirovka, Egorovka, and Valeryanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry