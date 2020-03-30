Who Had Advanced Knowledge?

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96 views • March 30, 2020
Bowne Report

As the shock and awe continues its reign of terror across America. We have to ask at some point. How did we get here? 2019 began with an ironic excavation of the altar and statue of Xipe Totec, the Aztec Flayed God of Agriculture and disease whose worshippers wore the skin of sacrificed slaves for twenty days. This random archaeological event quietly set the tone in retrospect for what was to come.

Meanwhile, exercises for a pandemic scenario code named "Crimson Contagion" began in January and ran until August of 2019. Roughly a dozen federal agencies operating in 12 states along with the American Red Cross, American Nurses Association, and the Mayo Clinic used the premise of a global flu epidemic originating in Chicago to identify weaknesses in the face of a real pandemic.Time and time again drills are exercised by the elite and governments months before an actual horrific event occurs. How long will we allow white collar criminals to practice their manipulation of the taxpaying public with blatant exercises of mass tragedy?

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