"HATE SPEECH" AND POLITICAL IMPRISONMENT - BNE RADIO WITH ALFRED AND MONIKA SCHAEFER

I decided to try my hand at creating a podcast with substack. Monika and Alfred Schaefer were my first guests. Alfred was recently released from the gulag where he spent 6 months in jail for daring to raise his arm in the Zieg Heil salute (hail victory) that is so popular amongst National Socialists. Both Alfred and Monika have spent time in jail for telling the truth about the holohoax and exposing other jewish lies. Please do give a listen.
