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Jab for a Jiggle
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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1 view • January 04, 2022
We went from free doughnuts, fries, lap-dances, etc, for the vaccinated, to lose your job if you don't get vaccinated REAL QUICK. I originally published this 06/01/2021 Daily Show https://youtu.be/hJQese-3JeM States get creative https://youtu.be/HaKghErVH7U Doughnuts https://youtu.be/LRmpjJbsBvw Larry Flynt https://youtu.be/qXA03n3Be3c Pre-Roll https://youtu.be/6IyuueUTEDc Uber/Lyft https://youtu.be/G16rJZ_oIx0 Pritzker https://youtu.be/LkBrSPjLZN8 Newsom https://youtu.be/e0A8z1jehL8 Jimmy Kimmel https://youtu.be/Y0sg9G5BBVU Ohio Vax A Million https://youtu.be/XOxAubUNqy0 Colorado Car Salesman https://youtu.be/xCUtYi_snec Covid Verified https://youtu.be/4a807wzWkbk FIND ME @ https://dluxnation.com

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