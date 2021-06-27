Proving that Jesus Ιησούς was NOT a Jew. The heretical Pauline doctrine, the satanic circumcision: the Hebrew/Jewish covenant with the devil..

Know God and Jesus, but also know the enemy. I wish Americans could open their eyes because brainwashing is even worse in the US.

Excuse my Greek accent, it is easier expressing myself in Greek. Continuing my research I discover more with the help of the Holy Spirit. God still talks today through prophesies, and He has appointed this task to me. I have of course been banned from Jewtube on all my accounts, and facebook so brighteon is my last resort.



"We are amazed by the Christians' stupidity in receiving our doctrines and propagating them as their own" H.W Rosenthal elite Jew Satanist.

Both Talmudic Judaism and the Torah/most of the Tanakh are demonic, with the exception of the real prophesies. Verses like Isaiah 11:1 are easily proven to be satanic fabrications of the Pharisees as exposed by Jesus in Mark 12:35 and the miracle birth of Jesus. The Zohar means bright light is the book of the pharisees containing the promises of the devil basically. The Chaldean science acquired by the Jew priests in Babylon gave birth to the sect of Pharisees, and Paul was one of them.



The Phoenicians (ancient Hebrews), the Semitic tribes, the Chaldeans (like Abraham) and the Egyptians performed circumcision as mandated by Chronus according to Herodotus and Strabo. Apollodorus and Plutarch inform us that the worship of Yahveh was the worship of Saturn (Chronus/Cronus), the devil.

Genital mutilation produces real bio-robots unable to develop a spiritual and love connection to the creator, and in combination with the skull cap, they are essentially cutting themselves off the creation. Dr Rich Winkel, Jean Paul Turcaud and other scientists have proven this.

"A neurologist who saw the results to postulated that the data indicated that circumcision affected most intensely the portions of the victim's brain associated with reasoning, perception and emotions." Dr Paul Tinari

"The baby's screaming. The doctor's cutting. There's blood everywhere. And the doctor looked into my face and said, 'There's no medical reason for doing this.'" Marilyn Milos, RN, Executive Director.

"Islam is PURE SATANISM, as of course is Judaism, which also demands circumcision." Mike Hockney.



Throughout your generations every male among you shall be circumcised when he is eight days old -- Genesis 17:12