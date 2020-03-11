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Turks Invade, Greek People Lead the Fight to Defend Their Homes
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92 views • March 11, 2020
Greek patriots, ordinary citizens & farmers, are the frontline of defense at the border with Turkey as the Turkish military steps up the invasion of mostly Afghans (only 4% are “Syrian refugees”)
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