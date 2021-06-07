18 November 2020

Nick Hudson is a founding member of PANDA (Pandemic Data & Analytics), easily the most accurate and reliable source of COVID-19 information, updated daily.



PANDA members work voluntarily, offering their skillset to contribute to informed policymaking and decisioning. PANDA is not aligned with any political entities and is funded by its members and speaking engagements.



PANDA’s scientific advisory board includes heavyweights like



Sucharit Bhakdi: Professor Emeritus of Medical Microbiology, Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz;



Jay Bhattacharya: Professor of Medicine, Stanford University;



Sunetra Gupta: Professor of Theoretical Epidemiology, Oxford University;



Martin Kulldorff: Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; and



Michael Levitt: Professor of Biophysics, Stanford University, and Nobel Prize laureate.



Predictably, the government has chosen to dismiss PANDA because alarmism sells, and the media has essentially become the government’s PR wing.



While so many around me choose to buy into the propaganda perpetuated by the establishment, I choose to put my trust in independent groups like PANDA.



Nick joined me a few weeks ago, to discuss lockdowns, COVID-19, and all things in between. I’m posting the conversation now because I forgot to do so at the time. Nevertheless, everything is still relevant.