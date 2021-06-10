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Charlotte Iserbyt - The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America
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11 views • June 10, 2021
Charlotte Thompson Iserbyt served as the head of policy at the Department of Education during the first administration of Ronald Reagan. While working there she discovered a long term strategic plan by the tax exempt foundations to transform America from a nation of rugged individualists and problem solvers to a country of servile, brainwashed minions who simply regurgitate whatever they're told.
https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/infowars-films
https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/infowars-films
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