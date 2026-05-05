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Pilot Grounded by Shot Mandate - Chris Gates - Freedom Alive® Ep181
Liberty Counsel
Liberty Counsel
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Former First Officer Chris Gates has been a pilot for more than 36 years. His record displays thousands of unblemished flight hours and he earned military Instructor of the Year in the Navy. But when the COVID shot mandate surfaced, suddenly Chris was told he was a “safety risk.” Chris shares his story and how he is one voice fighting on behalf of many.

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Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

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Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

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Originally premiered May 3, 2026, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

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WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm

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constitutionvaccinerightshuman rightsjabshotcovidmedical rights
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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