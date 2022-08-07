BREAKING Migrants Detail Coyote Led ILLEGAL Trek Through US Southern Border

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Project Veritas
August 4, 2022
Migrants describe how coyotes led them on an illegal trek from Venezuela through Colombia, Panama and the rest of the southern border including how coyotes demand up to 12 thousand dollars per person. The migrants say some going to Miami and others New York. If you have any information about similar illicit border activity please visit www.projectveritas.com/tip/ for the best way to send us a tip.
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