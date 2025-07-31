AI Governance and The Agentic State | Greg Reese

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to Your Nightmare: The Externalization of the Agentic State
The Agentic State is an instrument for an even tighter control of all activities on earth, and a dream come true for every aspiring dictator who wants to play god.
In October last year World Economic Forum opened the Global Government Technology Centre (GGTC) at GovTech Campus Deutschland in Berlin with the mission to “accelerate the digital transformation of government” together with “founding partner”, French IT-consultant Capgemini. The latter is an aspiring “global leader in Agentic AI-powered Intelligent Operations”.
The initiative is a part of WEFs network Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the ongoing technocratic world revolution, and fulfills G20's goal of developing a Digital Public Infrastructure to accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals (an initiative launched during India's presidency in 2023).
