Πέθανα και ο Χριστός με έσπρωξε πάλι πίσω στο σώμα μου
Γέροντας Νεκτάριος Βιτάλης

https://orthodoxia09.webnode.gr/gerontas-nektarios-vitalis/

Η μεταθανάτια εμπειρία του

Το 2017, ο Γέροντας σωριάστηκε κατά γης κατά τη διάρκεια της Αποκαθήλωσης, τη Μεγάλη Παρασκευή. Είχε νιώσει μεγάλη αναταραχή και δυσφορία και διαγνώστηκε κλινικά νεκρός. Επανήλθε όμως στη ζωή από θαύμα, σύμφωνα με τους γιατρούς. Ύστερα περιέγραψε σε βίντεο τα όσα είδε και έζησε στον Παράδεισο μπροστά στα έκπληκτα μάτια πολλών. 

Keywords
reg

