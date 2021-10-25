© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SIR CHRISTOPHER CHOPE MP LARGE NUMBER OF PATIENTS WHO ARE ONLY THERE BECAUSE THEY TOOK THE VACCINE!
Follow
2
Share
Report
101 views • October 25, 2021
https://twitter.com/free2choose1980/status/1452640388305534976?s=20
Sir Christopher Chope MP:
“Our hospitals have got a large number of in-patients who are only there because those patients took the vaccine there is causation between vaccination and damage caused by those vaccines yet the government seems to be denying that”
Sir Christopher Chope MP:
“Our hospitals have got a large number of in-patients who are only there because those patients took the vaccine there is causation between vaccination and damage caused by those vaccines yet the government seems to be denying that”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.